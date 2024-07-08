Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,875 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in BHP Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 56,019 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BHP opened at $59.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

