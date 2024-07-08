EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of EQT by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT opened at $36.32 on Monday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

