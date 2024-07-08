Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $52.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $52.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -947.32%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

