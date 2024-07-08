Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $163.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.73. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.