34,575 Shares in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Simplify Health Care ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 111,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000.

Simplify Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PINK opened at $30.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52. Simplify Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $129.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72.

About Simplify Health Care ETF

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

