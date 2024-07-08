Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 502 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE TM opened at $206.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $157.50 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.30. The company has a market cap of $278.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.