Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,113,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,916,000 after acquiring an additional 171,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,001 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $135,347,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,930,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,731,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,570,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 193,050 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

FNF opened at $48.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

