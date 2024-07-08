Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYF. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $53.49 on Monday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.61.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

