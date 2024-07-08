Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,314,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 692,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,998,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 551,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $32,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $65.02 on Monday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,795,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,925,220.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,920 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

