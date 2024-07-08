Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

