28,296 Shares in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITB. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000.
Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 6.5 %
Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $40.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32.
Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile
The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.
