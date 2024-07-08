Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,524 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $69.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.49. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $71.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

