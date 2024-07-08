Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 31,665 German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,665 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,426,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in German American Bancorp by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 114,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in German American Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GABC. Hovde Group increased their price objective on German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, German American Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $35.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.62.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $84.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

