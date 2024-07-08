Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 762 Shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP increased its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $67.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.53 million, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $69.50.

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

