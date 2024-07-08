Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,259 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EELV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EELV opened at $24.03 on Monday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $450.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

