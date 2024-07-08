SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after buying an additional 279,111 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 424,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 52,135 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 359,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $32.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $636.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $33.20.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.