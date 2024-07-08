Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,268 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,971,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,680,000 after buying an additional 3,985,950 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 822,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,548,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $33,435,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 278,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $17,914,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SSO stock opened at $85.74 on Monday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $85.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average is $73.79.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

