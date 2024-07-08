Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS opened at $58.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.