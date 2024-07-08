Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,372,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,752,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,317,000 after purchasing an additional 884,572 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,994,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,195,000 after purchasing an additional 445,444 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,752,000 after buying an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,283,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,625,000 after buying an additional 258,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

TRI opened at $169.22 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $176.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

