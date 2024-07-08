Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 17,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNSL opened at $382.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $384.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.99%.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

