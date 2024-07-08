PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 429 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HZO. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in MarineMax by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 704,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 179,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 28,467 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 27,781 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth about $959,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HZO shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

MarineMax Price Performance

Shares of HZO opened at $31.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $693.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $42.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.19 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.