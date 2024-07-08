Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 824.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TV. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $939.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is currently -10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TV. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

