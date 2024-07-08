PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,393 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,011 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPM. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EPM. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of EPM opened at $5.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.47 million, a PE ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 0.82. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. Research analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 600.08%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

