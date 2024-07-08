PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $9.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,228.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,592 shares of company stock worth $397,064 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

