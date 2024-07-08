PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,873 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Squarespace by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 60,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Squarespace by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 157,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,865,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,918,000 after buying an additional 994,880 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Squarespace by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,745 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQSP opened at $43.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -874.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.62. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $44.29.

In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $92,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,081.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 3,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $155,180.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,230.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $92,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,081.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 556,045 shares of company stock valued at $22,540,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

SQSP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.08.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

