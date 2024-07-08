PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 727 Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EDOW opened at $33.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $234.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

About First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

