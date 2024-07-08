PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,645 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 152.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at $535,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IRWD

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.2 %

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.52. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.