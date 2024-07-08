PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth about $6,983,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 221,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.43. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $15.01.

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 29.54%. Research analysts expect that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

