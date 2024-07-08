Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 40,195 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,402,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,767,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,151,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after buying an additional 155,425 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 712,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 370,918 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 70,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 3.5 %

GOGL opened at $13.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

