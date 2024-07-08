PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 164 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BANF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $23,802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $8,818,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 32.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BancFirst by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $27,618.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,192.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $27,618.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,192.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Stock Down 1.3 %

BancFirst stock opened at $85.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $79.99 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.04.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 28.10%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

