Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 124,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WES opened at $41.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $41.73.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 98.59%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.