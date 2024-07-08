PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $56,000 Position in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cytek Biosciences

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $117,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,988,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,506.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $5.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $735.13 million, a P/E ratio of -62.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.86 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Cytek Biosciences Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

