Vanguard Group Inc. Has $86.12 Million Holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,390,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of FIGS worth $86,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth approximately $4,306,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in FIGS by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in FIGS by 499.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 178,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 40,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 30,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $926.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 1.42. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.38 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $139,922.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 468,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,774.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,644 shares of company stock worth $155,648. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIGS shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FIGS

FIGS Profile

(Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.