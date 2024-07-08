PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 832,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 46.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 482,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 152,918 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 42.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 87,035 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,708,000 after buying an additional 603,294 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMART Global Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SGH opened at $23.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $284.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.18 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. Equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

