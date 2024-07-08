PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSI. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 439,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 933,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

TSI opened at $4.83 on Monday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $4.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

