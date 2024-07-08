PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $60,000 Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 947.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,291,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $303.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.42 and its 200 day moving average is $337.31. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $151.24 and a one year high of $452.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.35 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $17.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,042,544.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AMR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

