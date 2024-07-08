PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 46,142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,116,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $481,429,000 after purchasing an additional 659,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $94,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 5.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,619,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $59,229,000 after buying an additional 300,982 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,630,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,420,000 after acquiring an additional 141,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Lyft by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,937,357 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,880.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,231.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,333 shares of company stock valued at $680,974. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Bank of America upgraded Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

