PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 195 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in TriNet Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its position in TriNet Group by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 15,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.83.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TNET stock opened at $98.40 on Monday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $134.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.36). TriNet Group had a return on equity of 124.38% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.39%.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

