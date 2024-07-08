NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Stake Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXRT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 64,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $38.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $985.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.4624 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

