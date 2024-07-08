PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,190 Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 115,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 48,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 742,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 40,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

LMP Capital and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

