PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 132.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCSI. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 31,433 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCSI. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $35.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $88.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.29 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

