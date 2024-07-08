PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PID. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 58,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PID opened at $18.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $848.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

