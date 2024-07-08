PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,334 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after acquiring an additional 801,644 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Herbalife by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 483,635 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,799,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 523.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 177,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 148,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,814,000 after buying an additional 145,684 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

HLF stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. Herbalife Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,607.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 42,500 shares of company stock worth $418,485. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

