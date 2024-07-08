Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Toast by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 311.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOST opened at $25.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -51.32 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $97,688.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,847,315 shares in the company, valued at $73,005,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $1,938,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $97,688.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,847,315 shares in the company, valued at $73,005,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,253 shares of company stock worth $5,630,212. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

