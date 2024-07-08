Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 727 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KJAN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

KJAN opened at $34.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

