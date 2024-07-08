IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Get IQVIA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Stock Up 0.6 %

IQV opened at $208.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. IQVIA has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.