Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $128.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.24 and its 200-day moving average is $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $133.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,637 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after acquiring an additional 803,738 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,265,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

