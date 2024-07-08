The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LGL opened at $5.50 on Friday. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

Featured Stories

