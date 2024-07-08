Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Up 2.2 %
NYSE:IMH opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90.
About Impac Mortgage
