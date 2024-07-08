Model N (NYSE:MODN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

MODN has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Get Model N alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MODN

Model N Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3,000,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. Model N has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $35.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Model N had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $261,734.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 220,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,653.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $261,734.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 220,935 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,653.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,132.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 884,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,339,483.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,545,545. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,004,000 after purchasing an additional 507,090 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,964,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,185,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,078,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.